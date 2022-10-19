Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amarin in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $471.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Creative Planning increased its stake in Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

