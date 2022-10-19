Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.28 million.
Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of LPI opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum
In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
