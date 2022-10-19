Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreased by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $241.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. PepsiCo has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.