Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY22 guidance at $9.55-9.95 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DGX opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

