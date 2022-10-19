Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €32.19 ($32.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.30. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

