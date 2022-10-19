Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.30.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.