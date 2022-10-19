Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($16.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($18.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.08) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

BGNE stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.73.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

