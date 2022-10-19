ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 11,355 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39.

ResMed Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.90 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.95.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

