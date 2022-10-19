ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 239,568 shares of company stock valued at $202,155 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

