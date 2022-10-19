Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,200 ($74.92) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,759.50 ($57.51) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,860.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,185.33. The company has a market cap of £77.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 492.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.