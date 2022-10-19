Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,800 by Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,759.50 ($57.51) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market cap of £77.13 billion and a PE ratio of 492.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,860.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,185.33.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

