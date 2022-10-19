RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after buying an additional 131,481 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

