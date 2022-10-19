RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.67.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

