RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

