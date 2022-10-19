RMB Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 98,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.53 and its 200-day moving average is $400.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

