RMB Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $127.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

