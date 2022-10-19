RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,479 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 56.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.