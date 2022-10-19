RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $11,546,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $135.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

