RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 23,012 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after buying an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

