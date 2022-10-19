RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $375.39 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.94.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

