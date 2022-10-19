RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

About Bancroft Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

