RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 6,831 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.