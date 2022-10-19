Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,411,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after purchasing an additional 243,311 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

