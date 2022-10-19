Route1 (CVE:ROI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Route1 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and MobiNET and DEFIMNET, which are universal identity management and service delivery platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.