Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.89.

NYSE:FRC opened at $117.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $110.79 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

