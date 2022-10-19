Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$0.70

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

