Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,989 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 157.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

