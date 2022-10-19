S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 613 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 613 ($7.41).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFOR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Numis Securities decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

LON SFOR opened at GBX 183.90 ($2.22) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 793 ($9.58).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). In other news, insider Mary Basterfield acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £26,600 ($32,141.13). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £44,212.50 ($53,422.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 168,699 shares of company stock valued at $25,117,192 in the last quarter.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

