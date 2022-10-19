Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given New GBX 119 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.
SBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).
Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.08) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.64. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £223 million and a PE ratio of 1,516.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
