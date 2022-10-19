Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 1.2 %

SZG opened at €22.38 ($22.84) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.20. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.05.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

