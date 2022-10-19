Scotiabank Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $43.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

