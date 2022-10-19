Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.