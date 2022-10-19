Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $221,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

