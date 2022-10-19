Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at C$68.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.77. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$38.24 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.48 by C($0.39). The company had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.75%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

