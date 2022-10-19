Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.75

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 320704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
