Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.75

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 320704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

