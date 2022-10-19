Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,595.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1,059.9% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 540,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 738.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $340,000. SWS Partners raised its position in Shopify by 815.6% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,479.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

