Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Drops By 7.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AELTF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.