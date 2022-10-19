Short Interest in Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Drops By 7.2%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AELTF stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Adacel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adacel Technologies (AELTF)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.