Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Increases By 11.1%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 724,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEOJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of AEON Financial Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AEON Financial Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

AEON Financial Service Price Performance

Shares of AEOJF stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. AEON Financial Service has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

AEON Financial Service Company Profile

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.