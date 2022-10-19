Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Drops By 5.6%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

