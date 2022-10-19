Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Grows By 5.5%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 24.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 330,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 33.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 97,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a P/E ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. Berry has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

