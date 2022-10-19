Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Increases By 5.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 29,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $89.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bilibili by 325.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

