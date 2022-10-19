Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rises By 9.2%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 472,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $9,949,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.