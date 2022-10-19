Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Grows By 11.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEMIG Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.