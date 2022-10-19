Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 12.3%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

