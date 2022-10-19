Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 11.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
