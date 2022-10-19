Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Expands By 11.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVT stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.