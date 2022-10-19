Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Decreases By 7.5%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. Popular has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

