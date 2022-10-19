Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $181.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

SLAB opened at $118.92 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,942,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

