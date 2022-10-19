Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,037,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,859,000 after buying an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 150,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

