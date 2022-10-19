SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $149.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,328 shares of company stock worth $146,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

