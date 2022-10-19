Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 600526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Slam Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Get Slam alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Slam by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 745,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Slam by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 454,110 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Slam by 16.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 319,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 44,793 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Slam by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 639,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

